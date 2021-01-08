Drug trafficking sends Lafayette man to federal prison

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United StatesAttorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Paul Bernard, a/k/a “PJ,” 21, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Bernard was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bernard pled guilty on December 10, 2019. Evidence introduced in court revealed that from January through June 2019, Bernard purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant in this case approximately once per week, with each transaction involving quantities of one ounce to one pound. He would then sell the methamphetamine for profit.