Drug arrest roundup in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the department’s narcotics agents continue to investigate drug activity in the parish, which recently led to multiple arrests.
“As our deputies stayed busy during the pandemic, so did our narcotics agents,” Gibson said. “They continued to work and make cases against those involved in the narcotics industry.”
Recent narcotics arrests include the following:
- Jason Guidry, 43, Rayne: Distribution of heroin
- Paul Goodley, 45, Crowley: Three counts of distribution of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines, monies derived from drug proceeds
- Tedrrick Onezine, 37, Crowley: Two counts distribution of methamphetamines, PWITD synthetic marijuana, monies derived from drug proceeds
- Tremayne Butler, 42, Church Point: PWITD Xanax, monies derived from drug proceeds
- Matthew Adams, 26, Crowley: PWITD Marijuana, monies derived from drug proceeds
- Emily Istre, 37, Morse: Distribution of subutex