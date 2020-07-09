Drives strikes motorcyclist in Grand Coteau, flees scene

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) A motorcyclist was injured when he was struck by a hit and run driver in Grand Coteau.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of La. 93 and the I-49 Service Road, police said.

The suspect vehicle is a white late model Oldsmobile, with a rusted roof and missing hubcaps on the drivers side back tire, and passenger side front tire.

The driver fled the area via LA 93 traveling eastbound, police said.

The rider sustained injuries to his ankle and has been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact the Grand Coteau Police Department at 337-662-3972.

