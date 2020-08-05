Driver stopped for traffic violation in Acadia Parish, booked on attempted second degree murder charge

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A State Police trooper conducting a traffic stop on I-10 near Egan, discovers that the driver had an active warrant for attempted first degree murder.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

33-year-old Zarius Brown of Franklinton was taken into custody.

According to police, as the investigation progressed, it was discovered that Brown was in possession of a stolen pistol.

He was arrested on scene and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on the following charges:

*Obscuring outward/inward view through windshield

*Improper lane usage

*Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

*Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

*Resisting

*Attempted 1st degree murder

*Possession of stolen things

*Criminal damage to property

