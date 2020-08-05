Driver stopped for traffic violation in Acadia Parish, booked on attempted second degree murder charge

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A State Police trooper conducting a traffic stop on I-10 near Egan, discovers that the driver had an active warrant for attempted first degree murder.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday.
33-year-old Zarius Brown of Franklinton was taken into custody.
According to police, as the investigation progressed, it was discovered that Brown was in possession of a stolen pistol.
He was arrested on scene and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on the following charges:
*Obscuring outward/inward view through windshield
*Improper lane usage
*Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
*Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
*Resisting
*Attempted 1st degree murder
*Possession of stolen things
*Criminal damage to property