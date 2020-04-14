Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in Vermilion Parish

Kaplan, La. (KLFY)– A Kaplan woman died in a late night crash.

Authorities say the two vehicle accident happened on LA Hwy 14 near Huckleberry Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Melinda Harrington of Kaplan.

A preliminary investigation revealed a truck, driven by Michael Savoy of Kaplan, was traveling West on LA 14. At the same time, car driven by Harrington, was traveling East on LA 14. For reasons still under investigation, Savoy crossed the center lines and struck Harrington’s car head-on.

Troopers say Savoy was unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. Harrington was restrained but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending.

This crash remains under investigation.