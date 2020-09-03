Driver in fatal June 21 crash arrested on vehicular homicide and DUI charges

Shatira Perro (APSO)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The driver involved in a June 21 crash that killed one person in Acadia Parish has been arrested.

Shatira Perro was arrested on Aug. 31 on warrants for felony vehicular homicide and DUI. She was arrested by the Abbeville Police Department and transported to Acadia Parish.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, deputies responded to a major crash shortly after midnight on Ebenezer Road where they discovered one person dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

