Drive-thru disaster recovery center in Jeff Davis Parish to remain open through Sept. 20

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) The drive-thru disaster recovery center at Lacassine High School in Jefferson Davis Parish will continue to operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 20, officials announced Tuesday.

Any survivor who registered with FEMA and wants to have documents scanned and entered into their case file can visit the center at:

Lacassine High School
409 Algonia Ave.
Lacassine, LA, 70650

The center was scheduled to close today, Sept. 15.

The drive-thru centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe.

Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointments are necessary.

