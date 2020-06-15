Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry & Vermilion parishes available this week

In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and parish governments, COVID-19 drive-through testing is available this week.
Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
What to know before you go:
- Bring ID and your own pen
- Please wear a mask
- Anyone 16 years of age and older can be tested
- Tuesday, June 16, St. Landry, Palmetto Elementary 235 Rideau Rd., Palmetto.
- Tuesday, June 16, Iberia, Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 411 East Main St., Delcambre.
- Wednesday, June 17, St. Landry, Grand Prairie Elementary 669 LA-363, Washington.
- Wednesday, June 17, Iberia, Delcambre, Shrimp Festival Building, 411 East Main St., Delcambre.
- Thursday, June 18, St. Landry, Eunice High School 301 S. Bobcat Dr., Eunice.
- Thursday, June 18, Iberia, Loreauville Park 601 Ed Broussard Rd., Loreauville.
- Friday, June 19, Evangeline, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 6559 Pine Point Rd., Ville Platte.
- Friday, June 19, Vermilion, Maurice City Park, East Lafayette Street, Maurice.