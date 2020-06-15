Breaking News
Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry & Vermilion parishes available this week

In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and parish governments, COVID-19 drive-through testing is available this week.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

What to know before you go:

  • Bring ID and your own pen
  • Please wear a mask
  • Anyone 16 years of age and older can be tested

