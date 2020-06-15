Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry & Vermilion parishes available this week

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Sheriff is launching a firearm discussion.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says with the increase in gun violence and behavior, he hopes this can deter further violent incidents.

"Because of an increase in firearm incidents and shootings in St. Landry Parish, it is necessary to update our armed citizens about what you can and can't do,” Sheriff Guidroz says.

Under Louisiana law, The Department of Public Safety can issue a concealed handgun permit after performing thorough background checks and when applicants can demonstrate proper gun handgun techniques and procedures.

“In Louisiana, your vehicle is an extension of your home. You can have a loaded gun in your vehicle. However, if you are stopped, that should be the 1st thing you tell the officer," Sheriff Guidroz continued.

Sheriff Guidroz stresses the importance of gun safety, especially around children.

"Always treat the weapon as though it were loaded. Always keep the firearm point down. Never point a gun at anything you don't want to shoot or destroy,” adds Guidroz.

Guidroz says owning a gun is a huge responsibility and asks all residents to educate themselves before using a gun.

"Always be aware of surroundings when firing a gun. Be aware of what is beyond the target so stray bullets will not enter homes or strike other people,” Guidroz says.