(KLFY) – Law enforcement around Acadiana taking a zero tolerance approach to driving while intoxicated.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is targeting impaired drivers on the roadway. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run throughout the Labor Day holiday. It began on Friday August 19, 2022 and will conclude on Monday September 5, 2022.

During this initiative, law enforcement agencies have stepped up policing by conducting high visibility patrols and sobriety checkpoints. Agencies will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be impaired while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/narcotics.

Here are the initiatives being taken by local law enforcement: