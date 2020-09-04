Drive-by shooting suspect wanted on attempted first-degree murder charges arrested in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A man wanted on several warrants including attempted first-degree murder was arrested Thursday night.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, a patrol supervisor saw the suspect, identified as Gavin Garnica, of Abbeville, driving a vehicle in the city limits. Garnica was known to have active warrants for the following: four counts of attempted first-degree murder by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons and possession of firearms in a firearm free zone.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said. During a check for weapons on Garnica, officers located a .38 caliber handgun in a small handbag strapped across his chest. Police said he also had approximately 140 grams of marijuana in several baggies and seven pieces of suspected LSD.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found a digital scale and a 7.62 caliber mini AK47-style rifle, loaded with 31 rounds on the rear floorboard.

In addition to the active warrants, Garnica faces the following charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug-free zone

Possession of LSD

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (two counts)

Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone (two counts)

Garnica was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.