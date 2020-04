LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Another drive-by birthday surprise in Acadiana.

This one happened Sunday along Kings Landing Square in Lafayette.

Mrs. Lynette turned 89-years-old.

Family and friends lined the streets and paraded in front of her home to wish her a happy 89th.

The community of friends has a birthday club that eats out every month when there’s a birthday, however because of the stay at home order, they had to get creative.

From everyone here at KLFY, Happy Bday Mrs. Lynette, and many more!