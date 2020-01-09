Drew Brees transforms for CBS’ “Undercover Boss” tonight

The new season of undercover boss premiers Wednesday night right here on KLFY, and it features a special treat for Saints fans. The crew goes behind the scenes of Walkons where co-owner Drew Brees will be working alongside employees, unbeknownst to them.

“Walkons is my team, too, so it’s important to me that I’m involved in taking it to the next level,” said Brees.

Walkons opened in three locations in 2011. After one of the partners sold his share, Brandon Landry was determined to make the concept work. Little did he know help would come in the form of one of the most recognizable sports faces in Louisiana.

“Being a Saints fan, when you get a call from drew brees, it kinda blew my mind,” said Landry. “It was like, wow, this is really cool.”

Brees bought a 25 percent stake in the restaurant that now boasts 28 locations in four states. Together, he and Landry transformed themselves so they could work with the people who deliver the Walkons experience, with Brandon at the lafayette location.

Drew trades in his jersey for street clothes, a beard, and long hair.

“How’d I just become Matthew McConaughey?” said Brees. “Alright alright.”

You can see how employees react when they find out the truth when the undercover boss season premiere featuring drew brees airs tonight at 7 right here on KLFY.