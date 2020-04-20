Dr. Tina Stefanski talks about the importance of face masks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The CDC is recommending that you wear a face covering if you go to a public place where you can’t maintain distance between you and other people. One you make yourself is sufficient. The CDC and the surgeon general suggest using fabric from items you have on hand like an old t-shirt, hand towel, scarf, or bandana. Fold it or add layers to make it thick enough not to see through. You can clean it by throwing it in the washing machine. Dr. Tina Stefanski says to keep in mind how you put it on and take it off.

“Do keep your hands away from your face. So put your mask on in the car before you get out. When you get in the car, clean your hands with hand sanitizer and then take it off. Be thoughtful because it is second nature for us to want to touch our face, like to adjust the mask, and that’s counter to what we are trying to do.”

The CDC has instructions on their website and the surgeon general created an instructional video showing you how to make a mask even if you don’t sew.