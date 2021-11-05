Downtown Rising making its return to Lafayette Nov. 11

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– After being cancelled due to COVID restrictions last year, the annual Downtown Rising concert will be returning this year.

Downtown Rising’s Instagram bio says the event is “An annual celebration toasting to the renewed energy and vibrancy of Downtown Lafayette.”

It will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5-10 p.m.

The event will be held at Parc International, and will feature Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and DJ Digital.

Tickets are available at socialentertainment.net. More information is also available on Facebook or Instagram.