Downtown restaurant, Spoonbill Watering Hole, announced as 2020 James Beard Award finalist

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release)- Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, an original seafood and Southern comfort restaurant in downtown Lafayette, received a finalist nomination for the 2020 James Beard Awards for Outstanding Restaurant Design (with 75 seats and under).

“We love the space we have created at Spoonbill. It is exciting to be in, and inspirational to work in,” said Jeremy Conner, executive chef and partner. “Our team worked really hard to make this restaurant a place that people loved to be with each other, hangout, and enjoy themselves. We’re ecstatic for this nomination because it means other people are enjoying the space, too.”



Now in their 30th year, the James Beard Awards recognizes chefs, restaurants, and others in the culinary industry throughout the country. The full list of finalists were announced on Monday, May 4, via livestream on Twitter by the James Beard Foundation.



“Being blessed with such an amazingly beautiful building made this project feel like a dream. Our team collaborated so well with one another to create an extremely inviting space which was a breeze. I still feel like I’m living in a breezy dream every day,” said Stephen Verret, general manager and partner.



In November 2018, Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant opened its doors in the heart of downtown

Lafayette.

(Submitted)

Adam Loftin, Managing Partner, stated, “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Vermilion Architects, Flywheel, and LaFosse Construction to bring this vision to life, but also forever grateful to the many creative people who provided key input along the way that ultimately made the final product so special.”



Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is continuing to follow the governor’s strict guidelines surrounding COVID-19 by offering pickup and free delivery services.

The restaurant recently reopened their patio for guests to enjoy their takeout orders, along with observing additional social distancing measures with the health and safety of guests and employees alike being their main focus.

For more information about Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, visit spoonbillrestaurant.com or call

(337) 534-0585.