Downtown Lafayette’s Artwalk goes virtual this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The ArtWalk sponsored by downtown Lafayette will be virtual this Saturday.

Instead of taking a stroll downtown, people will be scrolling down their phones.

“We’re being really creative of figuring out how to pivot all of these normal gatherings and events that we have,” said Downtown Lafayette Organization Director Maureen Dugas Foster.

The Downtown Lafayette Organization will host their April “ArtWalk” virtually this Saturday. Artists and galleries will post their artwork on the event Facebook page so everyone can attend.

“We cannot gather socially right now,” said Foster. “We still wanted to celebrate our local art, artists. You know that’s their livelihood so how can we help these people? So let’s do ArtWalk virtually.”

Foster says many artists will have links on their posts, so people can tip and purchase art. As for the community, they can shop art, and post their own art as well.

“We’re asking everyone who wants to participate,” said Foster. “This is open to anyone, your kids if you’re feeling creative.”

She says she hopes everyone participates and that this event could be a fun activity for a Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a celebration of artwork, a celebration of local artists getting our whole community involved with the arts,” she said.