Downtown Lafayette businesses get creative to safely attract patrons

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Festivals, gatherings, and food— three things that make Acadiana unique and bring people together. Downtown Lafayette along with businesses on Jefferson Street are working on being creative on how we gather in the future.

“Downtown Lafayette partnered with business owners on the 400 block of Jefferson St., Touchet down the Street to car traffic, and open it up to outdoor seating, dining, and just enjoying the downtown and the beautiful weather we had yesterday,” says Anita Begnaud with Downtown Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Sunday’s Downtown block party Brunch could be the way gatherings look in the future. Socially distanced, mainly outdoors and with extra cleaning.

“There was wiping down more tables, more spacing, people were wearing masks, and the crowd was very receptive. It went over really well,” says Bradley Cruise the owner of Handy Stop. His cafe hosted a local market in the parking lot on the side of their building.

“We had a dozen vendors that were here all local. It was just fantastic to see local businesses. The crowd and the weather were just fantastic yesterday,” says Cruise.

People were able to enjoy the outdoor and each other’s company while following COVID-19 precautions.

“The businesses were so grateful to see patrons. This really shows that if we are creative and we work together we can do something magical that families can really enjoy,” says Begnaud.