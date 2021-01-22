Downtown Development Authority to host public forum on proposed parking fee increase on Feb. 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (Downtown Development Authority)- Lafayette Consolidated Government recently announced planned changes to parking meters located in Downtown Lafayette.

Proposed changes include doubling meter fees and 24/7 monitoring. After this week’s City Council meeting, Mayor-President Josh Guillory stated there will be no increase or 24/7 enforcement at this time, and any future changes should come from consensus.

The Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is inviting you to attend a public forum on Wednesday, February 3, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This event will be held virtually and in person, with a maximum of 50 in-person attendees to comply with COVID-19 event guidelines.

The DTDA encourages you to register your attendance as soon as possible.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, or if the event reaches maximum in-person capacity, you can still RSVP to tune in via the Downtown Lafayette Facebook page. The DTDA encourages to participate during the event using its virtual feedback system.

During this forum, attendees will: