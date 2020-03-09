Downtown Development Authority announces new director of development and planning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Rachel Holland has been named director of Downtown Development and Planning for Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority.

According to DDA officials, Holland, who has experience in both the public and private sectors, will facilitate Downtown real estate development and investment and serve as a liaison for private industry with Lafayette City-Parish government.

“Rachel understands the contributions urban areas make to a city, parish, and region,” said DDA CEO Anita Begnaud. “Downtown is ready to be a model for market-leading, sustainable development that demonstrates a healthy return on investment.”

Begnaud notes, “Rachel’s keen understanding of development challenges and opportunities makes her the right choice for this new role. Her experience will enhance our office’s ability to be a resource to the increasing number of developers and businesses looking to locate, expand, build, and revitalize in Lafayette’s urban core.”