Downtown business owner charged with second degree battery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office says it has captured one of its most wanted suspects.

Jason Paul Robino, 41, of Lafayette, was wanted on a second-degree battery charge.

Authorities said he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $5,000.

Online records show that Rubino is the owner of Shakers Nightclub in downtown Lafayette.

The marshal’s office did not specify where the alleged incident took place, only that with assistance from the Broussard Police Department, Robino was arrested earlier this week in the 100 block of Lantana Drive.

A court date is pending, the arrest report states.