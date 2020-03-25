Downtown Alive to host virtual concerts beginning Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Beginning Friday, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organizers of Downtown Alive! will begin to virtually entertain Acadiana families during the cornoavirus shutdown.

DTA! House Sessions, a series of virtual Stay At Home Friday night concerts will bring the music of local musicians into the homes of music lovers across Acadiana, organizers said.

“We were bummed to cancel the Spring season of DTA!, but our non-profit organization has pivoted to providing support for Downtown businesses and musicians who are suffering during these unprecedented times,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the Downtown Development Authority.

The entertainment will start at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27 and will feature a live performance by Lane Mack and the performance will be broadcast via the Downtown Alive! Facebook page as a live video and will be shared on the Downtown Lafayette website and social media channels following the livestream.

Audience members will be encouraged to leave tips for Lane Mack & The Balladeers; purchase DTA! Merchandise (of which a portion of sales will go to local musicians); or donate to the Lost My Gig Fundraiser coordinated by Social Entertainment, The Current, Acadiana Center for the Arts, and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

You can watch it here