Downtown Alive! postponed until Spring due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive! (DTA!), announced that DTA! has been postponed until the Spring of 2022 due to COVID-19.

A press release from the organizers of the event states that the organization’s Board of Directors and staff believe that it is best to wait to host an event of DTA!’s size until a safer time.

The decision to postpone DTA! was not made lightly. Over the past month, DTA! organizers have spoken with healthcare professionals, leadership, artists, and colleagues who also plan large-scale events in our community and throughout the State of Louisiana. While we wrestled with various alternative options, we have ultimately come to the decision that postponement is the right decision for our community and for our organization at this time.

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors, DLU members, and leadership throughout all the uncertainties we’ve faced over the past 18 months,” said Downtown Lafayette Unlimited CEO Anita Begnaud.

“As an organization that supports the heart of arts, culture, and community, we are disappointed that we are unable to return next month to producing Lafayette’s favorite Friday night tradition of outdoor live music downtown,” Begnaud said. “However, we remain optimistic to come back strong in the Spring and implore the community to rally together to help us get there.”

In the meantime, DTA! organizers will be putting energy into bringing back Acadiana’s largest outdoor concert series in March. Organizers ask the community to do their part to help overcome COVID-19. Consult with your healthcare professionals about what you can do to keep yourself, your family, and those around you safe and well during these difficult times.