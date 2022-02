LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Alive is returning to Lafayette this Spring. Starting Friday, Mar. 11, High Performance and Daiquiri Queens will take the stage to entertain crowds.

The second show features Marc Broussard and The Good Dudes. Some of the other performers include Rosie Ledet and The Zydeco Playboys, Lil’ Nathan and The Zydeco Big Timers, and Lost Bayou Ramblers.



The series begins in March and runs through May.