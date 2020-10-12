Downed power lines trap Ossun family inside home

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) From Hurricane Delta, families in the Lafayette Parish community of Ossun are trapped by downed power lines and they have been for days.

Reporter Kenny Lopez joins us LIVE with their story.

The winds and waters are gone, but the struggle for one family in Ossun remains.

When the power poles go down, the power goes out and for Pamela Prejean on Rue Scholastic Street, these power lines are trapping them in.

“It’s not really too much about the power, what I’m upset about is I can’t leave my house. I’ve been confined to this house since Friday, and I can’t move my car.”

These power lines are creating safety issues for Pamela and her family. She can’t go under, she cant go over, can’t leave in her car, the only way out is through the field behind her house.

“This is the fence and I have to climb over it to get into the field to get out; thank God for my generator, it’s been a struggle, and we have a burner, we’ve been coming out of the house.”

Prejean says she’s called SLEMCO several several times to get the power lines removed, but she’s still waiting.

“They said the only thing they could tell us is that they know they have to do whatever they have to do to try to get to us. This is really ridiculous, they need to come out here and do something about this situation. I’ve weathered the storm, in this house and it’s never ever gotten to this point,ever in life,” she said.

“I’ve been confined to this house for days and it’s driving me crazy.”

The only solution to Pamela’s sanity is the power company!