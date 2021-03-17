Downed power line in Duson leaves 50 residents without power

UPDATE: The 400 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson has reopened following the collapse of a power line.

Police say utilities are expected to be restored later this evening.

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Approximately 50 Duson residents are without power because of a downed power line.

According to police, residents living in the in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road will also face a road closure from North A Street to Ave Au Nord until crews can arrive to clear the area.

Duson Police say fire officials are on the scene and that Entergy Utilities officials expect that all utilities will be restored later in the evening.

No injuries have been reported.