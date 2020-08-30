Double murder of elderly couple under investigation in Calcasieu Parish



CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double murder of an elderly couple.

According to officials, two bodies were found inside a home on Thompson Avenue in Iowa just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

A family member discovered the bodies of 73-year-old Joan O’Brien and 81-year-old Zoren O’Brien, sheriff officials said.

An investigation has revealed that the incident is not believed to be a random act and detectives have a person of interest who they have identified as 36-year-old Scot Martin Kidd of Kinder, the sheriff’s office said.

Kidd has a connection to the victims, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-491-3605.