DOTD wraps up Berard Street construction in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Berard Street, also known as La. 31 has been under construction from La. 94 to Bridge Street for almost a year now, and the Department of Transportation and Development says the Breaux Bridge project is approaching an end.

“The road definitely needed a lot of repairs,” Kaleb Hebert, a Breaux Bridge resident, said. “We are very thankful to have a nice, smooth road now. It was in pretty bad disrepair.”

While Berard Street looked rough to drivers, Bill Oliver, DOTD’s District Administrator, said a lot of the repairs to the road needed to happen underground.

“There’s a lot of old structures there, so there’s a lot of old leaking pipes, disjointed pipes, old stuff, probably had some blockage in there, and the catch basins were starting to fail, so we needed to put something in that was more functional,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the $1.6 million construction project will improve traffic and economic development in the area.

“The city didn’t have to put up any funds. They just had to apply for the money,” Oliver added.

Because Breaux Bridge applied for funds through the Metropolitan Planning Organization, nearly the entire project is being funded by state and federal funds.

“It’s a win-win for the city of Breaux Bridge and for the department in repairing one of our roadways,” Oliver said.

Oliver expects the project to be finished by May.

