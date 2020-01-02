Live Now
DOTD: St. Martin Parish to see road closures

Two road closures are coming to St. Martin Parish, according to officials.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced I-10 Eastbound and Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117 to mile marker 136 in St. Martin/Iberville Parishes will have alternating lane and shoulder closures.

The first closure will be from Sunday, January 5 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The second closure will be from Sunday, January 12 at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Officials say this closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint and barrier rail repairs.

The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

