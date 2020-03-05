DOTD holding meeting for proposed changes to LA 182 in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) is holding a public meeting for proposed changes to LA 182 in Opelousas.

The changes would bring the conversion of the existing 4-lane undivided section of road into a 3-lane roadway with a two-way left turn lane. This beginning at the intersection of LA 182 and Church Street and ending at a point 460 feet north of the intersection of LA 182 and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The public meeting will be held on March 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Elementary School Cafeteria (1125 Mamie Street Opelousas, LA).

LADOTD officials say the purpose of the meeting is to provide the public with information about the project and to obtain input from interested parties.

Representatives from LADOTD will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

Verbal and written comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed to LADOTD at the address below, postmarked by March 22, 2020.

Should you require special assistance due to a disability, to participate in this public meeting please contact LADOTD by mail at the address shown below, or call 225.242.4518, at least five (5) working days prior to the meeting.



LADOTD, Section 28

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245