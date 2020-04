(KLFY) According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, crews will be removing debris from the shoulders of bridges on US 90 in St. Mary and Iberia parishes on Thursday.

Workers will be conducting alternating lane closures both eastbound and westbound on all overpasses from the St. Mary/Iberia Parish line to the Iberia/St. Martin Parish line from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting.