Don’t microwave facemasks, Scott Fire Department warns

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) For those of you wearing face mask and wondering how to sanitize them, the Scott Fire Department says whatever you do, don’t put them in the microwave.

This announcement comes after a viral social media post advised people to place the face coverings in the microwave for two to three minutes to sanitize them.

“Please remember many of these masks contain a nose strip and the combination of the fabric and metal creates a significant threat of fire.”

We are assisting in spreading the word of NOT placing any face mask in the microwave for any amount of time, there is no evidence that this will properly sanitize the mask.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that a hot spin in the washing machine is the best was to clean and sanitize the cloth face masks.

