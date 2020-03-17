Don’s Seafood to offer curbside pickup at Johnston Street location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that all gatherings be limited to fewer than 50 people – thus closing casinos, bars and movie theatres.

In terms of restaurants, they are being limited to delivery, take out and drive-thru orders only.

Governor Edwards says the changes are effective as of midnight.

He’s says the limitations were a difficult decision but changes will help protect the health of all Louisianans.

Don’s Seafood on Johnston Street has started to prepare to accommodate the governor’s limitation. Operations partner and general manager James Hebert says they’ll being offering curbside at his location.



“We are going to still serve food and we are going to still be here. We’ll come out to your car. We’ll bring it out to you or use the delivery services; anything or everything we can do to have our people stay with us and feel free they can order or food and be safe.” Hebert said.



The restaurant will rely on social media and the marquee outside to announce any other changes associated with curbside and take out services and they’re going to try to put together family sized menu items considering the food will be taken home.

“Some family boxes and try something like the fried catfish box. We’ll put this out over social media and maybe in the next 24 hours,” Hebert added.



He says they should have a better idea on how things will continue as the changes are being implemented.



“Right now its a lot of unknown. We’re looking forward to serving as much curbside, to-go and drive-up food as we possibly can.”