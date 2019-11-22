Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Donations being accepted to assist vandalized Ville Platte school

Local
Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The James Stephens Montessori School (JSMS) has been burglarized twice this month, and now donations are being accepted to help support the school.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the school was burglarized and vandalized on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and on Sunday, Nov. 17. The suspect is accused of breaking numerous windows and other items inside of the school. Also, school equipment worth more than $7,000 was stolen or damaged. Chief Lartigue said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of one suspect.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.evangelineparishfoundation.org. Checks can be dropped off to the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce Office located at 306 West Main Street in Ville Platte.

EPF says it will donate 100% of the donations minus credit card transaction fees to JSMS. For more information, contact Dr. Gwen Fontenot at 337-831-0852.

James Stephens Montessori School Fund was established by the Evangeline Parish Foundation (EPF), an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA).  EPF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that manages charitable assets and grants charitable assets to nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in Evangeline Parish.

Established in 2017, EPF is a nonprofit foundation which supports arts, education, community development projects, and improving the local culture through grants to enhance the quality of life for Evangeline Parish residents. 

For more information on the Evangeline Parish Education Fund or the Evangeline Parish Foundation, email epf@cfacadiana.org or call Dr. Gwen Fontenot at 337-831-0852 or Anita Fontenot at 337-258-0731.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

79°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories