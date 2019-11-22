Donations being accepted to assist vandalized Ville Platte school

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The James Stephens Montessori School (JSMS) has been burglarized twice this month, and now donations are being accepted to help support the school.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the school was burglarized and vandalized on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and on Sunday, Nov. 17. The suspect is accused of breaking numerous windows and other items inside of the school. Also, school equipment worth more than $7,000 was stolen or damaged. Chief Lartigue said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of one suspect.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.evangelineparishfoundation.org. Checks can be dropped off to the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce Office located at 306 West Main Street in Ville Platte.

EPF says it will donate 100% of the donations minus credit card transaction fees to JSMS. For more information, contact Dr. Gwen Fontenot at 337-831-0852.

James Stephens Montessori School Fund was established by the Evangeline Parish Foundation (EPF), an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA). EPF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that manages charitable assets and grants charitable assets to nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in Evangeline Parish.

Established in 2017, EPF is a nonprofit foundation which supports arts, education, community development projects, and improving the local culture through grants to enhance the quality of life for Evangeline Parish residents.

For more information on the Evangeline Parish Education Fund or the Evangeline Parish Foundation, email epf@cfacadiana.org or call Dr. Gwen Fontenot at 337-831-0852 or Anita Fontenot at 337-258-0731.