Donations at food banks needed as prices in stores continue to rise

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– When checking out at grocery stores, you may have noticed a price increase on some items.

For food banks, they are feeling that strain.

Brittany Bowie with Second Harvest Food Bank explains, “As we continue to face challenges with rising cost of food, that is just another element that affects food banks.”

Bowie says there have been some changes.

She says it is effecting how much is donated or even how often donations come through.

“Currently during the holiday season, we are facing those rising cost, that is effecting donations,” she said.

In Louisiana alone, pre-COVID, Second Harvest donated 39 million pounds of food.

In the last 18 months, off the heels of multiple hurricanes while battling a pandemic, that need nearly doubled to 75 million pounds of food.

Bowie explains, “Part of that is working with pantries, being aware and prepared for everything that comes up.”

Second Harvest serves 23 parishes, with over 500 partners and programs.

Another change hitting food banks is the amount of people coming in searching for their next meal.

“Seniors living on fixed incomes. It is affecting families. It effects planning during the holiday season,” Bowie adds.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana reminds folks donations and volunteers are always needed at food pantries but especially now more than ever.

Broussard explains, “Food drives are fantastic this time of the year. Rising cost of food and gas has its effects and that is just as true for food banks.”

