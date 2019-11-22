Breaking News
Donations accepted to help burglarized school in Ville Platte

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Evangeline Parish Foundation Accepting Donations on behalf of James Stephens Montessori School

Ville Platte, La. – Donations are being accepted to support the James Stephens Montessori School in Ville Platte. The school was burglarized twice in November.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the school was burglarized and vandalized on Wednesday, November 13, and on Sunday, November 17.

The suspect is accused of breaking numerous windows and other items inside of the school. Also, school equipment worth more than $7,000 was stolen or damaged. Chief Lartigue said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of one suspect.

James Stephens Montessori School Fund was established by the Evangeline Parish Foundation (EPF), an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA).  EPF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization who manages charitable assets and grants charitable assets to nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in Evangeline Parish.

Tax deductible donations can be made online at www.evangelineparishfoundation.org. Checks can be dropped off to the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce Office located at 306 West Main Street in Ville Platte.

EPF will donate 100% minus credit card transaction fees to James Stephens Montessori School. For more information, you can contact Dr. Gwen Fontenot at 337-831-0852.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

