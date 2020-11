LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Donald “Don” Landry of Lafayette will become the next District Attorney in the 15th Judicial District.

Landry, a practicing attorney for a local law firm has been the attorney for the City of Broussard for about 30 years.

He’s also the former attorney for the Town of Erath.

Landry beat ADA Daniel “Danny” Landry in the November 3 election.

