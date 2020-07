VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A homicide investigation is underway in Ville Platte.

According to police, a man was killed when he attempted to intervene between the suspect and woman who were in an altercation on Rozas Street.

The victim was reportedly punched and fatally wounded, authorities said. Police have not said whether a suspect is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.