(KLFY) The Department of Justice on Thursday released a statement regarding President Joe Biden’s proclamation granting a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to U.S. citizens who have committed, or been convicted of the offense of simple possession of marijuana.

More than 6K people across the United States would benefit, the White House announced.

“The Justice Department will expeditiously administer the President’s proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense. In coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon.

“Also, in accordance with the President’s directive, Justice Department officials will work with our colleagues at the Department of Health and Human Services as they launch a scientific review of how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”

The president also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a process to issue certificates of pardon to eligible Americans, a move to help relieve the consequences for those who could be denied housing or employment.