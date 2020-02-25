Live Now
Dogs rescued from ‘extremely neglectful’ breeder in Duson get second chance in Tampa Bay, Fl.

Local

by: Melanie Michael

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (KLFY) They arrived on Friday , and they are more popular than ever here in Tampa Bay.

This is Arrow, one of the many dogs seized in that massive seizure, and in the next couple of days, he’s going to be available for adoption, after lots and lots of TLC.

When we first met this little guys and gals, they had us at HELLO!

Looking at their eager lutle faces, you just melt.

“They’re cute, very very cute.”

But, if you look a little closer, you will see more than just a pretty face. You will see a survivor, a yearning to be loved and held after their nightmare at the hands of a cruel breeder, who let them suffer, often no food or water, many of them being eaten alive by heartworms, often sleeping next to dying dogs.

When the animals were sick, she would take care of them, shoot them and bury them on her property. Deifinitely a bad situation.

What these innocent pups had to go through was the stuff of nightmares.

Her husbamd is inn the care of family now which is great for them.

They’ve gotten their second chance here, once we put them up for adoption, they’ll be here.

So the best advice, check their website, and you can see who is available for adoption as soon as the dog is ready @ humanesocietytampa.org

Melanie Michael, KLFY – News 10

