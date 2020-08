LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A meet and greet was held Sunday for Judge Jules Edwards.

Edwards is seeking to become the next city court judge and tells us why he wants to switch from district court to city court.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help people resolve their disputes in city court, in a way that’s good for them, and our community, and will preserve the peace in the community.”

Judge Edwards has served Lafayette, Acadia, and Vermilion parishes as a District Court judge for 27 years.