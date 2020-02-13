Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

District attorney requests Guillory’s administration provide documents related to LUS investigation

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Leslie Westbrook, The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes has asked the Lafayette mayor -president’s office for audit documents and internal investigation materials related to LUS/LUS Fiber.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Stutes sent a letter to Lafayette-Mayor President Josh Guillory asking for the same LUS/LUS Fiber documents Guillory asked to be investigated by State Police the week before.

The new mayor-president’s request for a law enforcement investigation came on Feb. 6., hours after he said on his on weekly KPEL show that LUS was “raided” in fall 2019 and an undisclosed number of employees were placed on administrative leave.

“I consider your notice to be the filing of a complaint directly with this office,” Stutes wrote in his letter to Guillory the following day.

In a statement released to media Wednesday, Guillory’s administration said it intends to comply with the DA’s request.

“My administration will fully comply with the District Attorney’s request for documents and materials related to any investigation and inquiry of LUS and LUS Fiber,” Guillory’s statement to news outlets said. “We understand and respect the District Attorney’s authority in this matter and we seek a prompt and appropriate legal resolution.”

Guillory’s Feb. 6 request for a State Police investigation claims LUS/LUS Fiber documents, including thousands of emails, many have been destroyed “in an attempt to cover up a crime.”

The request specifically names former LUS director Terry Huval.

You can read the full request letter here: Download

The mayor-president’s administration claims Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan did notify the DA’s office of the request for the State Police investigation, citing is required by Louisiana Revised Statute 24:523.

On Wednesday, Guillory ended his statement about Stutes’ letter with the following: “The ultimate goal is to identify and correct the administrative and operational weaknesses that have allowed for questionable, financial support and illegal subsidization between LUS and LUS Fiber, so that we may transition both entities to lawful and financially healthy operations.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar