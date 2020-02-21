Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

District Attorney Keith Stutes responds to Sean Grebinger’s apparent suicide in Brazilian jail cell, says investigation continues

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes said the investigation into the murder of a Lafayette woman will continue, despite her alleged killer’s apparent suicide inside a Brazilian jail.

Sean Grebinger was found dead in his cell in Pouso Alegre Prison Friday morning. Brazilian media reports he left suicide notes for his family.

Prison where the American wanted by Interpol was found dead in Pouso Alegre (MG) – Photo: Gabriela Prado / EPTV

The 48-year-old Lafayette man had been living in Brazil since his wife, Crystal Grebinger, disappeared seven years ago.

Earlier this week, he was located and arrested by Brazilian federal authorities and faced extradition back to Lafayette Parish.

Crystal Grebinger’s body has never been found, but Brazilian authorities said they found enough evidence to charge her estranged husband for murder.

Sean and Crystal Grebinger pictured here in 2012 (Source: Facebook). Crystal Grebinger was last seen in February the following year. Court records how she had filed for divorce and was staying at women’s shelter Faith House shortly before she vanished. Authorities said Sean Grebinger had been living in Brazil since her disappearance.

On Friday, Stutes said the investigation into the woman’s February, 2013, disappearance continues.

“The investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Grebinger began on or about February 18, 2013, and continues to be an active, ongoing criminal investigation, involving several law enforcement agencies, as certain aspects of the investigation are not complete,” Stutes said in a statement.

“In order not to compromise the completion of this continuing, ongoing criminal investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and the investigating agencies involved cannot provide further information and comment at this time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar