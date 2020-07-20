COVID-19 daily updates

Disciplinary hearing begins Monday for Opelousas police officer accused of brutality

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A pre-disiplinary hearing for Opelousas Police Sergeant Tyron Andrepont will be held Monday at 3 p.m.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says he will be in attendance.

Andrepont was arrested in June on five counts of malfeasance in office.

State Police say video footage showed Andrepont hitting Jonah Coleman multiple times and even putting Coleman in a chokehold while he was in a hospital bed.

Andrepont has been on paid administrative leave since November.

He tried to resign, but city aldermen rejected that request.

