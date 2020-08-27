Disaster team available to help local residents with hurricane recovery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A non-profit humanitarian group based in Florida is in Louisiana to assist local residents in need with hurricane recovery projects, such as clearing trees and vegetative debris for free.

The Patriot Emergency Response Team (PERT) is offering residents their services in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. According to the organization’s website, the team helps with disasters using “the five Rs” — rescue, relief, recovery, rebuild and remediation.

PERT receives calls at a National Dispatch Center and then relays those requests to responders, which can be helpful when services like 911 go down or become too flooded with calls.

For more information, visit their website or call Michelle Rawls at (225) 347-8686 or Mike Parsons, Jr., at (276) 477-7422.