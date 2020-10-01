Diocese to celebrate ‘Blue Mass’ for first responders

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette and Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a “Blue Mass” on Friday, Oct. 2 at 12:05 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

The Mass is to honor and pray for first responders in our community. Oct. 2 is the Feast Day of the Guardian Angels.

“Please join us as we say thank you and pray for the continued safety of our law enforcement officers, state troopers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and all those who put themselves in harm’s way each day to protect and serve others,” said Diocese Director of Communications Blue Rolfes. “During this time of uncertainty and unrest, prayers will be offered for hope and healing in our communities, our state and our nation.”

If you are unable to attend, you can watch the Mass streamed live on the diocese’s website www.diolaf.org or YouTube Channel youtube.com/c/CatholicDioceseofLafayetteLA.