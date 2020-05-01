Diocese of Lafayette responds to Fire Marshal’s guidelines on outdoor church services

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel has granted permission for pastors to celebrate outdoor masses this weekend.

This comes after state Fire Marshal’s Office issued new guidelines for outdoor services.

 Deshotel said this permission is granted as long as the celebrants strictly follow all directives issued by Governor Joh Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.

Parishioners with illnesses such as fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath are to stay home. 

“The decision to celebrate outdoor Masses is up to each church Pastor, and some Pastors may prudently decide it would not be possible to prepare for outdoor Masses in their parish due to the short time frame,” the Diocese said in a statement Friday.  “All of the faithful of the Diocese continue to be dispensed from their obligations to Sunday Mass and are reminded of the ample opportunities to participate in Mass online or on television.”

