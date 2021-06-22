Diocese of Lafayette responds to allegation of sexual abuse by St. Martin Parish Deacon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Diocese of Lafayette has placed on administrative leave a deacon from the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge over allegations that he abused a minor.

Following an initial inquiry, the diocese says, Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux was put on leave pending a further determination in this matter.

According to the Diocese, the allegation received relates to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon, however the Diocese has reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities in St. Martin Parish.

Director of Communications Blue Rolfes says the diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and urges anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese.

