Diocese of Lafayette celebrates ‘Year of St. Joseph’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette will kick off “The Year of St. Joseph” during a special Mass and celebration this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Patterson. Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate the Mass, which begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.

According to a diocese press release, on Dec. 8, 1870, St. Joseph was declared patron of the Universal Church by Pope Pius X in his decree Quemadmodum Deus. The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of that declaration.

“Catholic Dioceses around the world are joining the celebration to honor a saint who played a pivotal role in the life of Christ, as Jesus’ earthly father, as the protector of the Holy Family and the loving, chaste spouse of the Holy Mother,” stated the release. “‘The Year of St. Joseph’ in the Diocese of Lafayette will conclude on May 1, 2021, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, with a closing Mass at St. Joseph Church in Milton.”

Throughout the year, Masses and parish missions will be held at all 13 St. Joseph Churches in Acadiana. In addition to Patterson and Milton, St. Joseph churches are located in Broussard, Cecilia, Centerville, Evangeline, Iota, Loreauville, Maurice, Parks, Plaisance, Rayne and Ville Platte. In the Year of St. Joseph, the Catholic faithful are encouraged to make pilgrimages to one or more of the St. Joseph Churches to receive a Plenary Indulgence granted by Pope Francis.

More information is available on the Diocese of Lafayette website, www.diolaf.org.