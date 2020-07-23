Diocese makes statement on former volunteer arrested on child pornography charges

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A former Christian youth volunteer has been arrested in a child pornography investigation in Evangeline Parish.

Isaac Calderon-Sierra had been an inter-parochial youth group volunteer that met at Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church, the Diocese of Lafayette confirmed Thursday.

“In keeping with our Safe Environment protocols, Mr. Calderon never had any opportunity to be alone with any youth during youth group gatherings, nor have we received any complaints in connection with the youth group,” the Diocese said in a statement Thursday.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 363-2161.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation. The Diocese told media it has no further comment on the matter.