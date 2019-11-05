Diocese closes its church in Morse over safety concerns

MORSE, La. (KLFY)- Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in the Village of Morse has been shutdown for over a year due to poor infrastructure.

Shelby Simon, parishioner of Immaculate Conception, says, “It’s the lifeblood of the community. You can’t function in a small village without the presence of Jesus.”

Parishioners want to celebrate mass in their community.



Right now, they must travel to Lyons Point, Midland or Estherwood.



News 10 spoke to a resident who has lived across the street from the church for years.

He tells News 10 he and his wife have to stay home to watch mass because they are unable to travel to the next town.

Parishioners have met with the Diocese of Lafayette to voice their concerns and suggestions.

Simon says, “The diocese has met with the citizens here after a year the church closed to field suggestions from all citizens and church goers.”

Immaculate Conception church goers explain they are appreciative for the Diocese listening to their opinions but they want more action and answers.

“We appreciate the diocese for taking the time to meet with citizens. we sincerely hope they come up with a solution that is going to allow mass to be celebrated in the Village of Morse. It is essential,” Simon adds.

Residents explain the church hall or the rectory can be converted into a church if the Diocese allows.

The Diocese of Lafayette released a statement about the church after meeting with Bishop Deshotel.

FROM: DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse remains closed at this time, due to safety concerns over the structural stability of the building and the ongoing need for major repairs and renovation of the facility. Bishop Douglas Deshotel has met with the church pastor, parishioners and staff to discuss those concerns and to plan for the future, to ensure that the spiritual needs of the parishioners will continue to be met.

In the meantime, a number of nearby Catholic churches have invited Immaculate Conception parishioners to join them for Mass, including St. John the Baptist Church in Lyons Point, St. Aloysius in Midland, and St. Margaret in Estherwood.